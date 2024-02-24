FDA issues final decision to withdraw Pepaxto accelerated approval

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced its final decision to withdraw the marketing authorization of Swedish biotech Oncopeptides’ (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide), which was granted accelerated approved for use in combination with dexamethasone to treat certain patients with multiple myeloma in 2021.
Back in December 2022, the FDA called on Oncopeptides to withdraw Pepaxto, a decision that the company appealed but has now lost. The Swedish firm’s shares were down more than 20% at 6.00 by close of trading.
Oncopeptides said its focus now remains on commercialization in Europe where the company has a full marketing authorization.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze