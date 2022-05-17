FDA lifts clinical hold on lenacapavir IND

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) yesterday announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold placed on the company’s Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to evaluate injectable lenacapavir for HIV treatment and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
As previously announced, in March this year, the FDA had placed a clinical hold on the use of injectable lenacapavir in borosilicate vials due to a vial compatibility issue. The FDA removed the clinical hold following the agency’s review of Gilead’s comprehensive plan and corresponding data on the storage and compatibility of lenacapavir injection with an alternative vial made from aluminosilicate glass.
Following today’s decision from the FDA, all activity can resume in the clinical studies evaluating injectable lenacapavir for HIV treatment and HIV PrEP. During the clinical hold, screening and enrollment of study participants and the dosing of injectable lenacapavir were not permitted across all lenacapavir studies. Other study activities, including the monitoring of participants, the dosing of participants in comparator arms, and the dosing of oral formulations of lenacapavir continued according to the relevant study protocol. Gilead will now work with study site investigators to fully resume the lenacapavir clinical development programs as quickly as possible.
