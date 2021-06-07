FDA lifts clinical holds on LentiGlobin studies

Shares of US biotech bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) jumped more than 7% pre-market today, after it announced that the US Food and Drug Administration had lifted the clinical holds on several studies with its gene therapy LentiGlobin. The stock drifted back after regular trading started.
The clinical holds applied to the Phase I/II HGB-206 and Phase III HGB-210 studies of LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease (SCD) gene therapy (bb1111) for adult and pediatric patients with SCD, and the Phase III Northstar-2 (HGB-207) and Northstar-3 (HGB-212) studies of betibeglogene autotemcel gene therapy (beti-cel; licensed as Zynteglo in the European Union and the UK) for adult, adolescent and pediatric patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT).
The company is working closely with study investigators and clinical trial sites to resume all study activities as soon as possible. In a conversation with SVB Leerink Research analyst Dr Mani Foroohar, bluebird indicated that US TDT regulatory filing timelines remain on track for mid-year (thus – quite near term).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze