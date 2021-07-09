Saturday 8 November 2025

FDA puts partial hold on Oncopeptides' study of melflufen

Biotechnology
9 July 2021
oncopeptides_large

Based on the observed large differences in overall survival in pre-specified subgroups, the US Food and Drug Administration has requested a partial clinical hold of all clinical studies with melflufen, pending further investigation, Swedish biotech Oncopeptides (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) revealed on Thursday, sending the firm’s shares tumbling as much as 23%.

The news came as Oncopeptides released updated results and safety measures based on the head-to-head Phase III OCEAN study evaluating the efficacy and safety of melflufen (INN melphalan flufenamide) plus dexamethasone versus pomalidomide, Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) Pomalyst, plus dexamethasone in patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma who have received 2 – 4 prior lines of therapy. The randomized study was initiated in 2017 and includes 495 patients from more than 100 hospitals in 21 countries around the world. The top-line results were announced on May 25.

The updated OCEAN results follow a blinded reassessment by the Independent Review Committee (IRC). During the preparations of the clinical study report and regulatory documents it became apparent that the IRC was not provided with all the information available in the clinical database during the time of their initial assessment. This led to a thorough investigation of all 495 patients where a comparison was made between the data provided to the IRC and what data was available in the clinical database. Consequently, data from 29 patients had to be reassessed. In the final analysis melflufen met the primary endpoint of superior Progression Free Survival (PFS) compared to pomalidomide with a Hazard Ratio (HR) of 0.792 (95% CI 0.640-0.979, p-value 0.0311) as determined by the IRC.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Johan Harmenberg to be replaced by Klaas Bakker as Oncopeptides CMO
20 August 2019
Biotechnology
Oncopeptides gets FDA accelerated approval for Pepaxto
2 March 2021
Biotechnology
In multiple myeloma, more competition is on the way
27 May 2021
Biotechnology
FDA issues final decision to withdraw Pepaxto accelerated approval
24 February 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze