FDA revision of EUA for post-exposure prophylaxis MAb therapy for COVID-19

The US Food and Drug Administration has revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab, to include emergency use as post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19.

Discovered by Canada’s AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) and developed by US Pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), the combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) can now be used together to treat high-risk individuals 12 years of age and older who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or are not expected to mount an adequate immune response to complete vaccination, and have been exposed to someone infected with SARS-CoV-2 or who are at high risk of exposure in an institutional setting, including a nursing home or prison. This authorization follows the national reopening of distribution earlier this month, Lilly.

AbCellera’s shares closed up 5.3% on Thursday and gained a further 15.1% to $22.79 pre-market today, while Lilly’s shares were barely moved.