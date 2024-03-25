Monday 29 September 2025

Ferrer pays for rights to Verge Genomics’ ALS candidate

Biotechnology
25 March 2024
US biotech Verge Genomics and Spanish rare neurological disorders specialist Ferrer have signed a strategic collaboration.

Together, the companies will co-develop VRG50635, Verge’s lead drug candidate, for the treatment of sporadic and familial forms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), in Europe, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, and Japan.

"We believe VRG50635 represents a promising new approach to treating this devastating disease, and we look forward to combining our strengths to accelerate the development of this potential treatment"VRG50635 is a potential best-in-class, small molecule inhibitor of PIKfyve, a therapeutic target for ALS discovered in diseased human tissues using Converge, Verge’s all-in-human, AI-powered platform.

