Another coronavirus vaccine approved in the UK

The UK has approved a fifth coronavirus vaccine, developed by USA-based biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX).

The nod from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) marks a significant milestone in what has been a troubled development process, and comes a few days after the company submitted for an emergency use authorization (EUA) in the USA.

While the company had hoped to submit for approval earlier in 2021, slow progress in preparing regulatory submissions put the timeline back to later in the year.