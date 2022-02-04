Another coronavirus vaccine approved in the UK

The UK has approved a fifth coronavirus vaccine, developed by USA-based biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX).
The nod from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) marks a significant milestone in what has been a troubled development process, and comes a few days after the company submitted for an emergency use authorization (EUA) in the USA.
While the company had hoped to submit for approval earlier in 2021, slow progress in preparing regulatory submissions put the timeline back to later in the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze