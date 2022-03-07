Filing for additional Gazyva indication of CLL in Japan

Japanese drug major Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) Chugai has filed a regulatory application with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), for approval of an anti-cancer agent/humanized anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody Gazyva (obinutuzumab), intravenous infusion 1000mg (genetical recombination)] for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
The drug was first launched by Chugai, which is majority-owned by Roche (ROG: SIX), with partner Nippon Shinyaku (TYO; 4516) in August 2018.
“Ensuring safety during long-term treatment is increasingly important as the recent expansion in treatment options may lead to longer survival for patients with CLL. As a result, there is a growing unmet medical need for treatments that control disease and have an acceptable safety profile,” said Chugai’s president and chief executive, Dr Osamu Okuda. “We are working towards approval of Gazyva so the drug can contribute to treatment as a new therapeutic option for CLL,” he noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze