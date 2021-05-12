Findings of ICER Final Evidence Report for multiple myeloma therapies

US health technology assessor the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a Final Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of three new treatments targeting the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for heavily pre-treated patients with triple class refractory multiple myeloma (TCRMM) who have cycled through numerous previous lines of therapy:
idecabtagene vicleucel (“ide-cel,” Abecma, from Bristol-Myers Squibb ([YSE BMY) and bluebird bio [Nasdaq: BLUE]), a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy that the Food and Drug Administration] approved in March 2021 to treat TCRMM patients after four or more prior lines of therapy;
ciltacabtagene autoleucel (“cilta-cel,” from Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ} Janssen unit and Legend Biotech [Nasdaq: LEGN]), an investigational CAR T-cell therapy for which a rolling biologic license application (BLA) seeking approval for the treatment of adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma was completed in the first quarter of 2021;
belantamab mafodotin-blmf (“belantamab,” Blenrep, from GlaxoSmithKline [LSE: GSK), which the FDA approved in August 2020 to treat TCRMM patients after four or more prior lines of therapy.
