Firefly Bio debuts with $94 million Series A financing

California, USA-based Firefly Bio emerged from stealth mode on Friday with a $94 million Series A financing co-led by founding investor Versant Ventures and by MPM BioImpact alongside Decheng Capital and with participation from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).
Firefly, which was founded in 2020, has developed a novel platform to treat cancer using degrader antibody conjugates (DACs), an area that has recently become ever more attractive for licensing and M&A deals.
Firefly was incubated in close collaboration with scientists at Versant’s Ridgeline Discovery Engine in the Basel Technology Park. These efforts helped the company rapidly establish proof-of-concept and advance its lead asset.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
