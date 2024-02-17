Firefly Bio debuts with $94 million Series A financing

California, USA-based Firefly Bio emerged from stealth mode on Friday with a $94 million Series A financing co-led by founding investor Versant Ventures and by MPM BioImpact alongside Decheng Capital and with participation from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

Firefly, which was founded in 2020, has developed a novel platform to treat cancer using degrader antibody conjugates (DACs), an area that has recently become ever more attractive for licensing and M&A deals.

Firefly was incubated in close collaboration with scientists at Versant’s Ridgeline Discovery Engine in the Basel Technology Park. These efforts helped the company rapidly establish proof-of-concept and advance its lead asset.