Firms target patient-friendly immune booster for COVID-19

Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST) has entered into a collaboration in COVID-19 with fellow UK-based biotech SporeGen.

The project is aimed at developing the latter’s SPOR-COV product as a novel, preventive treatment for COVID-19.

SporeGen is working exclusively on the Bacillus bacteria and its applications, whereas Destiny is focused on the development of novel, hospital infection prevention treatments that address the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).