First and only CKD4/6 inhibitor available to British breast cancer patients

Today, abemaciclib becomes the first successful addition in England to adjuvant endocrine therapy for early breast cancer patients in nearly two decades, following the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval.
The UK subsidiary of US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) announced today that the MHRA has granted marketing authorization (MA) for abemaciclib in combination with endocrine therapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, node-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence.
In pre- or perimenopausal women, aromatase inhibitor endocrine therapy should be combined with a luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonist.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze