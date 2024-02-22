First drug recommended by NICE for severe alopecia areata

UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published Final Draft Guidance which recommends US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Litfulo (ritlecitinib).
The drug is cleared as an option for treating severe alopecia areata in people 12 years and over (after Final Draft Guidance is published there is a period for potential appeal before the Final Appraisal Document (FAD) is published).
This decision follows marketing authorization in Great Britain by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which was granted for ritlecitinib on October 31, 2023.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze