Monday 29 September 2025

First drug recommended by NICE for severe alopecia areata

Biotechnology
22 February 2024
alopecia_hair_large

UK health technology assessor the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published Final Draft Guidance which recommends US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Litfulo (ritlecitinib).

The drug is cleared as an option for treating severe alopecia areata in people 12 years and over (after Final Draft Guidance is published there is a period for potential appeal before the Final Appraisal Document (FAD) is published).

This decision follows marketing authorization in Great Britain by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)  which was granted for ritlecitinib on October 31, 2023.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pelage pockets $16.75 million for hair loss mission
27 February 2024
Biotechnology
New atopic dermatitis therapies to be made available in UK
5 July 2022
Pharmaceutical
Positive top-line Phase II results for Soterios’ STS-01 in alopecia
31 May 2024
Biotechnology
Another approval for Pfizer's Litfulo for severe alopecia areata
19 September 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze