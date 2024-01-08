Flagship Pioneering and Samsung link up on translational science and medicine

USA-based biotech incubator Flagship Pioneering and South Korea’s Samsung today announced a collaboration aimed at fostering cutting-edge biopharmaceutical innovation poised to transform the world of healthcare through ground-breaking advancements in translational science and medicine.

Through this collaboration, Samsung will work alongside Flagship-founded companies, leveraging Samsung’s leading technologies and capabilities to accelerate first and best-in-class therapies.

The newly formed strategic partnership is an expansion of the ongoing cooperation between Samsung and Flagship. The collaboration between Samsung and Flagship leverages the expertise of both organizations in the areas of life science technology, artificial intelligence, and CDMO services, and extends across Flagship’s ecosystem of companies.