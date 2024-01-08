Former fighter pilot Tim Kelly named Caribou CTO

CRISPR genome-editing company Caribou Biosciences (Nasdaq: CRBU) has appointed Tim Kelly to the newly-created position of chief technology officer.
Mr Kelly has more than 25 years of experience in global clinical and commercial product development, manufacturing and supply chain operations with large and small biopharma and cell and gene therapy companies in the USA and Europe.
The appointment comes after a year in which Caribou made progress across its allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy platform, with multiple clinical catalysts planned for 2024.
