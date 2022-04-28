Former Merck exec joining Moderna as CCO

Saturday 8 November 2025

Biotechnology
28 April 2022
US messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has announced that Arpa Garay will join the firm as chief commercial officer (CCO), effective Monday, May 31, 2022. She will serve on Moderna's executive committee and report to chief executive Stéphane Bancel.

Welcoming her to the company, Mr Bancel said she “brings extensive experience leading commercial teams at global biopharmaceutical companies in an evolving global healthcare environment. Arpa is an innovative thinker with digital expertise and broad international experience, having lived in many countries. I look forward to partnering with Arpa as we advance our mission of delivering on the promise of mRNA medicines for people around the world."

Ms Garay joins Moderna from Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) where she most recently served as chief marketing officer for Merck's Human Health business. In this role, she was responsible for long-term portfolio strategy and global marketing for Merck's in-line and pipeline human health medicines and vaccines, including global market access and pricing strategy, data and analytics, digital marketing, and commercial business development.

