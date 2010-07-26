France's Sanofi-Aventis said to be in talks to acquire troubled US biotech Genzyme

Speculation abounded since mid-day (US time) last Friday that French drug major Sanofi-Aventis has made approaches to acquire US biotechnology firm Genzyme, which has suffered in recent times due to problems at its manufacturing facilities, leading to severe shortages of its two top selling drugs - Cerezyme (imiglucerase for injection for Gaucher's disease) and Fabrazyme (agalsidase beta, for Fabry disease) - and consequent sales/earnings slumps, as well as a sharp drop in its share price.
Rumors started earlier this month, when Sanofi-Aventis was said to be eyeing up a US bid in the $20 billion range, the company having previously made clear that it was not after a mega-merger.
However, the 'news' got stronger after the Wall Street Journal, quoting sources familiar with the matter, reported that the French company and Genzyme 'have begun sounding out each other's interest in a deal before entering into formal talks.' However, a completed transaction is far away, these sources cautioned, although intimating that the offer price for the US firm was under $20 billion. Genzyme's market capitalization the previous day stood at around $14.5 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze