French drugmaker Aguettant takes majority stake in PX'Therapeutics

Aguettant Sante, a French biotechnology pioneer in drugs for injection since 1903, has acquired a majority stake in the equity of PX’Therapeutics. Financial terms of the transaction have not been revealed.
PX’Therapeutics, a specialist in protein engineering and development of protein and antibody therapeutics from the early research stage through to the preclinical and clinical phase I/II production, will benefit greatly from joining Aguettant group. The company will expand and further strengthen its services to customers by increasing its manufacturing capabilities to industrial scale, to support late-stage clinical studies and commercial scale production.
Through this operation, Aguettant creates a capability to develop biotechnology products in the future, alone or in partnership with other companies. PX’Therapeutics will remain autonomous in its business and fully dedicated to customers’ projects. PX’Therapeutics co-founders, Tristan Rousselle and Nicolas Mouz, will stay as minority shareholders. The company’s management remains under the direction of Tristan Rousselle.
