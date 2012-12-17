Monday 29 September 2025

Fresenius Kabi sells respiratory homecare business in France

Biotechnology
17 December 2012

Germany-based Fresenius Kabi, a provider of infusion therapy and clinical nutrition. has signed an agreement to sell its subsidiary Calea France SAS to German technology firm The Linde Group. Calea is active in the French homecare market and focuses on respiratory therapy, which is not a core business of Fresenius Kabi.

Ulf Mark Schneider, chief executive of Fresenius, said: "Calea is a successful business and will be a great fit in a global respiratory homecare organization. The divestiture underlines our strong commitment to focused growth in our four core business segments, where prospects for further expansion are bright."

In 2011, Calea France had sales of 28 million euros ($36.7 million). The transaction is expected to be completed at the start of 2013. Financial terms of the deal with Linde were not revealed.

