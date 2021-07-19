Saturday 8 November 2025

Frontier Medicines raises $88.5 million for oncology and targeted protein degradation pipeline

Biotechnology
19 July 2021
California-based Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance breakthroughs against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, has announced the closing of an $88.5 million Series B financing round.

The proceeds will be used to advance Frontier’s wholly-owned pipeline of precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer.

"Between the substantial protein degradation partnership with AbbVie announced at the end of last year and this financing round, we have significantly strengthened our resources"Frontier’s lead program is uniquely focused on the inhibition of both the activated and inactive forms of KRASG12C, which is implicated in a number of cancers such as non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal carcinoma, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

