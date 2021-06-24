Wednesday 19 November 2025

Fulcrum Thera reports mixed Phase IIb trial data for losmapimod

Biotechnology
24 June 2021
fulcrum_large

US biotech Fulcrum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FULC) today announced results from the company’s Phase IIb trial, ReDUX4, in people with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

Results being presented with losmapimod at the FSHD International Research Congress today showed clinically relevant and statistically-significant benefits versus placebo on multiple measures of structural and functional FSHD disease progression and patient reported outcomes at 48 weeks.

Primary endpoint not met

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 17, 2024
19 May 2024
Biotechnology
Fulcrum Therapeutics tanks, as losmapimod misses in FSHD study
12 August 2020
Biotechnology
Fulcrum and Acceleron collaborate on pulmonary disease drug development
30 December 2019
Biotechnology
Horizon Discovery and Fulcrum Therapeutics link up on novel CRISPR-based target discovery
6 September 2016




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze