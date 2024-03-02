Full FDA approval for Rybrevant a first-line therapy in EGFR-m NSCLC

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw), from Janssen Biotech, a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) company, with carboplatin and pemetrexed for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test.
The FDA also granted traditional approval to amivantamab-vmjw for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.
The product has the potential to bring meaningful competition for UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), which generated $5 billion in sales last year for its Tagrisso (osimertinib), the current standard of care.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze