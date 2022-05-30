Funding for mitochondrial biology firm

NRG Therapeutics, a privately-held UK-based neuroscience company targeting mitochondrial dysfunction, has received a Biomedical Catalyst (BMC) award from the UK government.

This £2.68 million ($3.39 million) award will fund pre-clinical development of the company’s novel small molecule disease-modifying medicines for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, motor neuron disease (MND)/amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other debilitating chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

"With our unique discoveries, NRG is in a leadership position in this field to develop first-in-class CNS-penetrant mPTP inhibitors"NRG is applying science in the field of mitochondrial biology to develop first-in-class treatments for Parkinson’s, MND and, potentially, other neurodegenerative disorders.