Saturday 8 November 2025

Funding for mitochondrial biology firm

Biotechnology
30 May 2022
nrg_therapeutics_large

NRG Therapeutics, a privately-held UK-based neuroscience company targeting mitochondrial dysfunction, has received a Biomedical Catalyst (BMC) award from the UK government.

This £2.68 million ($3.39 million) award will fund pre-clinical development of the company’s novel small molecule disease-modifying medicines for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, motor neuron disease (MND)/amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other debilitating chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

"With our unique discoveries, NRG is in a leadership position in this field to develop first-in-class CNS-penetrant mPTP inhibitors"NRG is applying science in the field of mitochondrial biology to develop first-in-class treatments for Parkinson’s, MND and, potentially, other neurodegenerative disorders.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Astellas and Minovia link up on mitochondrial cell therapy programs
2 August 2021
Biotechnology
Aelis IPO raises 25 million euros for brain diseases mission
16 February 2022
Pharmaceutical
Opthea secures up to $170 million
15 August 2022
Pharmaceutical
Cambridge firm on a mission to harness power of mitochondria
18 March 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze