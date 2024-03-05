Further calls for NICE flexibility after ‘flawed’ Enhertu refusal

A pair of big pharma companies have become the latest drugmakers to take aim at the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the cost-effectiveness watchdog for England and Wales.
On the day that French firm Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) lashed out over the NICE’s refusal to recommend its rare disease drug Xenpozyme (olipudase alfa), Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) have launched a broadside of their own.
The firms are furious the NICE’s final draft guidance that does not recommend Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) to treat adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low breast cancer who have received prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze