Galapagos invests in early pipeline with small molecule partnership

A significant collaboration agreement has been reached between Belgian biotech Galapagos (Nasdaq: GLPG) and private Californian company BridGene Biosciences.

Following a change of leadership, which saw one of the firm’s original founders Paul Stoffels taking the reins, Galapagos has undertaken a strategic overhaul, focusing on oncology and immunology.

This has come after a period of difficulty, including flagship product Jyseleca (filgotinib) struggling to gain approval in the USA and erstwhile partner Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) walking away.