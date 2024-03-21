Galderma prices IPO at 53 francs per share

Swiss pure-play dermatology category leader Galderma Group today announced the pricing of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) at 53 Swiss francs per share, at the top of the announced price range.

The shares will be listed and start trading under the ticker symbol “GALD” on the SIX Swiss Exchange tomorrow, March 22, 2024.

The company said the IPO, announced this month and likely to be ne of the biggest this year, was oversubscribed, thanks to strong demand from Swiss and international investors.