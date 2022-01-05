Gene therapy company pivots away from Fabry disease

A change of direction has spooked investors in Avrobio (Nasdaq: AVRO), as the firm announced “variable” Phase II results in Fabry disease.
Avrobio, which is working on its own lentiviral gene therapy technology, has long been focused on lysosomal storage disorders, including Fabry, Gaucher, and Pompe diseases.
Shares in the firm dropped over a third on Tuesday, as the company announced it was “deprioritizing its Fabry disease program,” due to several factors, including new data showing mixed engraftment patterns for patients in the trial.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze