Generics take toll on Sanofi's 1st-qtr sales, with net profit down 33.5%

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) today (May 2) reported first-quarter 2013 financial results showing a 5.3% (-2.8% constant exchange rates) decrease in total sales to 8.06 billion euros ($10.5 billion), largely due to generic competition (an impact of some 553 million euros).

Business operating income was down 31.9% to 2.34 billion euros; the effective tax rate was 26.5%; and Business net income decreased 33.5% to 1.61 billion euros, or 1.22 euros per share, which missed the 1.77 billion-euro average estimate of 12 analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

For full year 2013, the company expects the residual impact from the loss of Plavix (clopidogrel) and Avapro (irbesartan) exclusivity in the USA to impact business net income in first-half of 2013 by around 800 million euros at CER. 2013. Earnings per share are expected to be flat to 5% lower than 2012 at CER, barring major unforeseen adverse events.