Genmab nabs rights for research on ADCs against multiple drug targets

Denmark’s Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB) and privately-held Dutch biotech Synaffix have signed a license agreement providing Genmab broad access to Synaffix’ ADC technologies.
Genmab is granted exclusive research rights to utilize Synaffix ADC technologies for one drug target with the option for the worldwide development and commercialization of the resulting ADCs. Genmab, whose shares closed down 1.8% at 2,553 kroner, has the option to exercise exclusive research and commercial licenses for additional targets.
For each specific target nominated under the license agreement, Genmab gains exclusive access to Synaffix’s clinical-stage GlycoConnect antibody conjugation technology, HydraSpace polar spacer technology, as well as select toxSYN linker-payloads, each designed to enable ADCs with best-in-class efficacy and tolerability for the development of multiple potential therapies.
