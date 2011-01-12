Monday 29 September 2025

Genzyme posts record 4th-qtr 2010 revenues but cuts 2011 guidance, as Sanofi-Aventis talks continue

Biotechnology
12 January 2011

Leading US biotech group Genzyme (Nasdaq: GENZ) - the subject of a hostile takeover bid from French drug major Sanofi-Aventis (Euronext: SAN) - yesterday reported that preliminary fourth-quarter 2010 revenue grew 23% to $1.15 billion and for the full year advanced 2.5% to $4.1 billion. The unaudited figures were revealed by the firm’s chairman and chief executive, Henri Termeer at the JP Morgan 29th annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

Fourth-quarter revenue from the Personalized Genetic Health business grew 46% compared with the same period in 2009, and 26% from the third quarter of 2010. This growth reflects increasing supplies of rare disease drugs Cerezyme (imiglucerase for injection) and Fabrazyme (agalsidase beta), which have seen severe sales declines due to manufacturing problems, and the US launch of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa).

Mr Termeer also confirmed that talks are in progress with Sanofi-Aventis regarding its $69/share - $18.5 billion - tender offer, that has consistently been seen as not reflecting Genzyme’s true value, with hopes that the two companies can come to an agreement on a deal involving contingent value rights based on the potential of its cancer drug alemtuzumab for use as a multiple sclerosis treatment. Earlier this week the French firm released a statement saying it would consider a CVR move (The Pharma Letter January 10).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025
Lonza’s Synaffix and Qurient team up on dual-payload ADC
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze