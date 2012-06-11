German model for assessment of new medicines slammed by EU pharma leaders

Leading pharmaceutical companies in Europe, represented in the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), meeting in Berlin last Friday, called on the German government for urgent action to protect patient access to new medicines and ensure that Germany remains a home for pharmaceutical innovation.

“Recent years have seen the introduction of a series of punitive measures in Germany. A 16% rebate; an international reference pricing system that links the price of medicines in Germany to those in countries like Greece; and a medicines assessment system that links the price of new medicines to generics. The net effect is that German citizens will not benefit from access to innovative therapies that are available to citizens across Europe and the rest of the world,” according to Richard Bergstrom, director general of the EFPIA.

Early experience with AMNOG very disappointing