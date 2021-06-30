Saturday 8 November 2025

Germany: advances in treatment thanks to antibodies

Biotechnology
30 June 2021
The new Biotech-Report describing the situation of medical biotechnology in Germany is now available. It was provided by Boston Consulting Group and vfa bio, Germany’s industry association for research-based biotechnology companies.

This yearly report is the only one recording all activities within medical biotechnology in Germany – ranging from start-up to big companies. In addition to key economic data on medical biotechnology in Germany in 2020, the focus of this year’s report is on progresses for patients through antibody therapies as well as on the production site Germany for biopharmaceuticals.

While Germany scored an impressive second place behind the USA in terms of the number of manufactured biopharmaceutical active ingredients approved in the European Union, the country is falling behind in a global comparison of production capacity. While Germany achieved third place in 2018, it only ranked fifth in 2021.

