Saturday 8 November 2025

Gilead 2nd-qtr sales leap 21%, lifted by Veklury and Biktarvy

Biotechnology
30 July 2021
gilead-big

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) yesterday posting financials for second-quarter 2021, showing that revenues of $6.2 billion increased 21% compared to the same period in 2020, boosted by high demand for its COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir), and Biktarvy (bictegravir/FTC/tenofovir alafenamide (TAF).

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $1.21 for the second quarter 2021 compared to net loss per share of $2.66 for the same period in 2020. Non-generally-accepted accounting principles (GAAP) diluted EPS increased 68% to $1.87, primarily due to higher operating income partially offset by lower interest income. The results were announced after markets closed, and Gilead’s shares went down 2.2% to $68.30 in after-hours trading.

Gilead has updated its full-year guidance, and now expects:

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gilead 3rd-qtr beats expectations, boosted by Veklury and Biktarvy
29 October 2021
Biotechnology
Gilead shrugs off falling HCV drug sales in first quarter
3 May 2019
Biotechnology
Gilead Sciences 4th-qtr gets $1.9 billion boost from Veklury sales
5 February 2021
Biotechnology
Gilead and Novo Nordisk expand NASH collaboration
18 March 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze