Gilead 2nd-qtr sales leap 21%, lifted by Veklury and Biktarvy

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) yesterday posting financials for second-quarter 2021, showing that revenues of $6.2 billion increased 21% compared to the same period in 2020, boosted by high demand for its COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir), and Biktarvy (bictegravir/FTC/tenofovir alafenamide (TAF).

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $1.21 for the second quarter 2021 compared to net loss per share of $2.66 for the same period in 2020. Non-generally-accepted accounting principles (GAAP) diluted EPS increased 68% to $1.87, primarily due to higher operating income partially offset by lower interest income. The results were announced after markets closed, and Gilead’s shares went down 2.2% to $68.30 in after-hours trading.

Gilead has updated its full-year guidance, and now expects: