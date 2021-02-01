Gilead buys into Gritstone's vaccine platform technology for HIV cure

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and Gritstone Oncology (Nasdaq: GRTS) have entered into a collaboration, option and license agreement to research and develop a vaccine-based immunotherapy as part of Gilead’s efforts to find a curative treatment for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Gritstone, whose shares soared 44% in pre-market trading but were barely moved by the news as the day progressed, and Gilead will develop an HIV-specific therapeutic vaccine using Gritstone’s proprietary prime-boost vaccine platform, comprised of self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) and adenoviral vectors, with antigens developed by Gilead.

Financial terms of the accord