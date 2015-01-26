Thursday 20 November 2025

Gilead expands hepatitis C agreements to include sofosbuvir/GS-5816 single tablet regimen

Biotechnology
26 January 2015
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has expanded its hepatitis C generic licensing agreements to include the investigational NS5A inhibitor GS-5816.

The investigational drug is being evaluated in Phase III clinical studies as part of a single tablet regimen that combines the compound and Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) for the treatment of all six genotypes of hepatitis C. The expanded agreements will allow Gilead’s India-based partners to manufacture GS-5816 and the single tablet regimen of Sovaldi/GS-5816, once approved, for distribution in 91 developing countries, which account for 54% of the worldwide population of individuals infected with the hepatitis C virus (HCV). The Sovaldi/GS-5816 regimen would become the first pan-genotypic, all-oral single tablet regimen for HCV.

Gregg Alton, executive vice president, corporate and medical affairs, Gilead Sciences, said: “Today's announcement marks an important milestone in Gilead's effort to make effective hepatitis C treatment accessible to as many patients, in as many places, as quickly as possible. Developing countries are home to a diverse mix of hepatitis C genotypes, and the development of a medicine that has the potential to cure any patient, regardless of genotype, could help accelerate access to treatment.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze