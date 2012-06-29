Gilead files elvitegravir and cobicistat with FDA; AHF plea on Quad pricing

US biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), world’s largest maker of HIV drugs, has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval of its elvitegravir, an integrase inhibitor for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in treatment-experienced adults.
Elvitegravir is also a component of Gilead’s once-daily Quad (elvitegravir, cobicistat, emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) single tablet regimen, which is currently under US and European regulatory review for treatment-naive adult patients, the company noted. The drug is licensed from Japan Tobacco, which retains rights for the Japanese market.
The NDA for elvitegravir is supported by 96-week data from a pivotal Phase III study (Study 145) in which elvitegravir (150mg or 85mg) dosed once daily was non-inferior to the integrase inhibitor raltegravir (400 mg) dosed twice daily, each administered with a background regimen that included a fully active ritonavir-boosted protease inhibitor and a second antiretroviral.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze