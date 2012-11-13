Gilead HIV drugs Atripla and Truvada to be listed in New Zealand

Following a consultation, New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has announced the approval of an agreement with the local subsidiary of USA-based Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) for the listing of two of its HIV/AIDS treatments.

In summary, from December 1, 2012: combination efavirenz with emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets under the brand name Atripla will be listed; and combination emtricitabine with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets, under the brand name Truvada, will be listed; Both products will be listed under the current Special Authority that applies to all antiretroviral medications.

Atripla and Truvada will be listed in Section B, and Part II of Section H, of the Pharmaceutical Schedule at the following prices and subsidies (ex-GST and ex-manufacturer): Atripla 30 tablets at NZ$1,313.19 and Truvada 30 tablets at NZ$838.20.