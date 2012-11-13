Gilead HIV drugs Atripla and Truvada to be listed in New Zealand

Following a consultation, New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has announced the approval of an agreement with the local subsidiary of USA-based Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) for the listing of two of its HIV/AIDS treatments.
In summary, from December 1, 2012: combination efavirenz with emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets under the brand name Atripla will be listed; and combination emtricitabine with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets, under the brand name Truvada, will be listed; Both products will be listed under the current Special Authority that applies to all antiretroviral medications.
Atripla and Truvada will be listed in Section B, and Part II of Section H, of the Pharmaceutical Schedule at the following prices and subsidies (ex-GST and ex-manufacturer): Atripla 30 tablets at NZ$1,313.19 and Truvada 30 tablets at NZ$838.20.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze