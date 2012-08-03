Gilead partners to provide low-cost emtricitabine-based ARVs in developing countries

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), together with Mylan Laboratories, Ranbaxy Laboratories and Strides Arcolab have entered into agreements to collaborate on promoting access to high-quality, low-cost generic versions of Gilead's HIV medicine emtricitabine (FTC) in developing countries - including single tablet regimens containing emtricitabine, and fixed-dose combinations of emtricitabine co-formulated with other Gilead HIV medicines.

Under the new agreements, Gilead will provide a technology transfer for the manufacture of emtricitabine, together with funding to assist with investment in process improvements to reduce overall manufacturing costs.

World Health Organization guidelines recommend emtricitabine, as well as tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), as preferred components of first- and second-line HIV therapy. However, cost is currently a barrier to broadening access to regimens that include emtricitabine when compared to other regimens, including widely used lamivudine (3TC)-based regimens.