Gilead’s Sovaldi approved in Canada for Genotypes 1, 2, 3 or 4 HCV

US antiviral biotech specialist Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) says that Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance for Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) 400mg tablets, a once-daily oral nucleotide analog polymerase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C (CHC) infection.

Sovaldi is indicated for use in adult patients with compensated liver disease, including cirrhosis, for the treatment of genotype 1 or 4 CHC in combination with pegylated interferon and ribavirin, and for the treatment of genotype 2 or 3 CHC in combination with ribavirin.

Projected to become the firm’s biggest-selling product