Gilead takes a bashing from Trodelvy lung cancer flop

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) is staring down the barrel of a 10% decline in its market value on Monday due to a setback with a key oncology asset.

The Californian company announced that the Phase III EVOKE-01 study did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in previously-treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

EVOKE-01 is evaluating Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy; SG) compared to docetaxel in patients with metastatic or advanced NSCLC that had progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor therapy.