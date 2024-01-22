Gilead takes a bashing from Trodelvy lung cancer flop

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) is staring down the barrel of a 10% decline in its market value on Monday due to a setback with a key oncology asset.
The Californian company announced that the Phase III EVOKE-01 study did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in previously-treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
EVOKE-01 is evaluating Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy; SG) compared to docetaxel in patients with metastatic or advanced NSCLC that had progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor therapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze