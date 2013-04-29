Thursday 20 November 2025

GlaxoSmithKline files for umeclidinium monotherapy approval in Europe

29 April 2013

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has submitted a regulatory application in the European Union for the investigational once-daily medicine, umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

UMEC is an investigational bronchodilator molecule (formerly known as GSK573719), a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), administered using the Ellipta inhaler, under development with the USA’s Theravance (Nasdaq: THRX), which has just announced its intention to split into two separate publicly traded company (see separate story today)

A Marketing Authorization Application for UMEC monotherapy (55mcg delivered dose) has been submitted to the European Medicines Agency for a maintenance bronchodilator treatment to relieve symptoms in adult patients with COPD. Regulatory filings for UMEC monotherapy are imminent in the USA and planned in other countries during the course of 2013, GSK noted.

