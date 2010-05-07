Globalize the evidence, standardize the decisions, says EuropaBio on assessing the value of innovation and improving access to novel drugs

The European biotechnology trade group EuropaBio hosted a high-level workshop on Health Technology Assessment (HTA) at the International BIO Conference this week in Chicago, USA, highlighting the patients' needs and improving access to novel drugs.
HTA is the process of assessing the value of medical technologies on the basis of which governments take decisions on whether to grant patient access to them. The EuropaBio workshop brought together high-level policy makers and industry specialists from across Europe and the USA to analyze the value of HTA in health care technology. Discussion focussed on the specificities of biotech innovation, and how these can be properly taken into account when performing HTA, as well as strategies to manage and improve the US health care system and the future of HTA.
Growing focus on value for money
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze