Globalize the evidence, standardize the decisions, says EuropaBio on assessing the value of innovation and improving access to novel drugs

The European biotechnology trade group EuropaBio hosted a high-level workshop on Health Technology Assessment (HTA) at the International BIO Conference this week in Chicago, USA, highlighting the patients' needs and improving access to novel drugs.

HTA is the process of assessing the value of medical technologies on the basis of which governments take decisions on whether to grant patient access to them. The EuropaBio workshop brought together high-level policy makers and industry specialists from across Europe and the USA to analyze the value of HTA in health care technology. Discussion focussed on the specificities of biotech innovation, and how these can be properly taken into account when performing HTA, as well as strategies to manage and improve the US health care system and the future of HTA.

Growing focus on value for money