Goldman reviews approval odds for PharmaCyte's pancreatic cancer treatment

Biotechnology
26 October 2015

Stock market research firm Goldman Small Cap Research has published a new sponsored research article on US clinical stage biotech firm PharmaCyte Biotech’s (OTCQB: PMCB) investigational pancreatic cancer treatment.

In the update, analyst Rob Goldman notes that major industry and company news released last week should take investor sentiment to a new level regarding the potential of Food and Drug Administration approval for PharmaCyte's pancreatic cancer treatment for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

According to Goldman: "Merrimack Pharmaceuticals [Nasdaq: MACK] was awarded FDA approval last week for its treatment designed for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer [Onivyde (irinotecan liposome injection); The pharma Letter October 23]. Considering its poor side effect profile, associated warning label and incrementally positive median survival rate, it appears that the bar has been lowered by the FDA for priority approval of pancreatic cancer therapies which serves as a huge positive for PharmaCyte timing-wise as well. Plus, both Merrimack and PharmaCyte use an encapsulation approach to treatment, which is yet another plus in PharmaCyte's corner."

