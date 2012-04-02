Government, academic and venture firms come together in March to fund translational and early-stage development

A host of new initiatives focused on funding translational research and early-stage companies brought together the public and private sector, particularly with the goal of building life sciences centers in specific locations. In all, US life sciences focussed investment services firm Burrill & Co identified more than $2.6 billion in expected funding through nine initiatives announced since the end of February.

The largest of these efforts, a $760 million partnership between Russia’s Rusnano and the US venture capital firm Domain Associates will invest in emerging life sciences technology companies, foster the transfer of technology into Russia, and establish manufacturing facilities in Russia for production of advanced therapeutic products (The Pharma Letter March 7). As part of the effort, Rusnano and Domain expect to co-invest in about 20

USA-based health care technology companies