Gritstone gains rights to Genevant's LNP Tech for use in its COVID vaccine program

In a second consecutive day of newsflow, US biotech firm Gritstone Oncology (Nasdaq: GRTS) yesterday announced it has obtained a non-exclusive license to Genevant Sciences’ LNP technology to develop and commercialize self-amplifying RNA (SAM) vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Genevant’s LNP platform is clinically validated and part of Gritstone’s SAM neoantigen-based cancer immunotherapy now in Phase II testing. News of the deal saw Gritstone’s shares close up more than 8% at $24.08, having hit a high of $35.20 in early trading on Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal