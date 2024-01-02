Growing wealth of options for infants with RSV infections

After decades without a breakthrough, scientists targeting the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have notched up three successes in a period of around a year.

Alongside the approval of vaccines, first from GSK (LSE: GSK) and then Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the antibody treatment Beyfortus (nirsevimab-alip) was given the nod in the USA in July 2023, following European approval in October 2022.

British and French developers AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) have continued to expand into new markets with its long-acting antibody, the latest approval being in China.