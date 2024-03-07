GSK adds to positive results for Blenrep from DREAMM-8 Phase III trial in multiple myeloma

UK pharma major GSK (LSE: GSK) today announced positive headline results from an interim analysis of the DREAMM-8 Phase III head-to-head trial evaluating Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin), in combination with pomalidomide plus dexamethasone (PomDex), versus a standard of care, bortezomib plus PomDex, as a second line and later treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
The trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) at a pre-specified interim analysis and was unblinded early based on the recommendation by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC).
GSK noted that the belantamab mafodotin combination significantly extended the time to disease progression or death versus the standard of care combination. A positive overall survival (OS) trend favoring the Blenrep combination was also observed at the time of this analysis. The trial continues to follow up for OS. The safety and tolerability of the belantamab mafodotin regimen were broadly consistent with the known safety profile of the individual agents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze