GSK adds to positive results for Blenrep from DREAMM-8 Phase III trial in multiple myeloma

UK pharma major GSK (LSE: GSK) today announced positive headline results from an interim analysis of the DREAMM-8 Phase III head-to-head trial evaluating Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin), in combination with pomalidomide plus dexamethasone (PomDex), versus a standard of care, bortezomib plus PomDex, as a second line and later treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) at a pre-specified interim analysis and was unblinded early based on the recommendation by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC).

GSK noted that the belantamab mafodotin combination significantly extended the time to disease progression or death versus the standard of care combination. A positive overall survival (OS) trend favoring the Blenrep combination was also observed at the time of this analysis. The trial continues to follow up for OS. The safety and tolerability of the belantamab mafodotin regimen were broadly consistent with the known safety profile of the individual agents.