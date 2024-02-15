GSK’s Tesaro wins latest round in AstraZeneca dispute

Tesaro, a subsidiary of UK pharma major GSK (LSE: GSK), has come up on top in the latest stage of its legal battle with Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) regarding the ovarian cancer drug Zejula (niraparib).
The UK’s Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Tesaro in a row over whether royalties were applicable to all Zejula sales, or restricted to the sales within the scope of patents licensed to the company by AstraZeneca, according to a report from Commercial Dispute Resolution.
In April of last year, the High Court had ruled in favor of AstraZeneca, finding that Tesaro was obligated to pay the Cambridge-based company in each country where at least one licensed patent subsists.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze