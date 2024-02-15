GSK’s Tesaro wins latest round in AstraZeneca dispute

Tesaro, a subsidiary of UK pharma major GSK (LSE: GSK), has come up on top in the latest stage of its legal battle with Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) regarding the ovarian cancer drug Zejula (niraparib).

The UK’s Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Tesaro in a row over whether royalties were applicable to all Zejula sales, or restricted to the sales within the scope of patents licensed to the company by AstraZeneca, according to a report from Commercial Dispute Resolution.

In April of last year, the High Court had ruled in favor of AstraZeneca, finding that Tesaro was obligated to pay the Cambridge-based company in each country where at least one licensed patent subsists.