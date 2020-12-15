Half billion dollar investment in West Coast biotech prospects

Californian investment group Westlake Village BioPartners has launched two new funds totaling $500 million, with the goal of promoting promising firms with innovative technologies.

The life sciences-focused company, which established its first fund in 2018, has since invested in or incubated 11 companies, mainly in the local Los Angeles area.

Co-founder Sean Harper said: “We are rapidly moving into what we at Westlake call ‘The Golden Age of Biotechnology’ where the speed of innovation and discoveries is accelerating exponentially.”



He added: “This exponential growth is presenting many opportunities to develop new medicines, and these additional funds will allow us to harness that innovation to develop therapies for serious diseases.”