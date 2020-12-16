Saturday 8 November 2025

Harbour BioMed and UU license COVID-19 program to AbbVie

Biotechnology
16 December 2020
harbour-biomed-lrg

China and USA-based Harbour BioMed (HBM) and the Netherlands’ Utrecht University (UU) have licensed their fully human, SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody, 47D11 program, to US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and related coronaviruses.

Additionally, they said AbbVie has initiated a Phase I clinical trial of the antibody. AbbVie will initially conduct the initial clinical program in the USA and expand it into Europe.

AbbVie first announced the collaboration with Harbour BioMed and UU in June this year, to advance 47D11, which targets the conserved domain of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.

